Stephen Jackson, who smoked Marijuana with Jessica Alba, was Destroyed by 51-Year-Old Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan has transcended his ruthless winning mettle to his team, the Charlotte Hornets, with the decimation of his player an example.

Michael Jordan is one of the only two NBA athletes, who have gone on to earn the coveted status quo of an eccentric billionaire. Bear in mind though, that Jordan propelled to the status following his departure from the NBA.

His fairytale career led him to amass a massive amount of wealth, during his storied NBA career. Six championships later, smart endorsement deals, and thanks to his Nike deal, Jordan placed himself in a position, whereby he would go on to earn the status of a billionaire.

Along with the reputation, came ambitions. One of them included owning an NBA franchise. And best believe Jordan made true on his word.

‘MJ’ would go on to acquire the Charlotte Hornets in 2010, after previously holding the position of a minority owner. The start of what could possibly be a very successful alliance down the line!

Also Read: NBA All-Star believes Luka Doncic will surpass Michael Jordan, LeBron James to claim the GOAT title

51-year-old Michael Jordan ruthlessly decimated Stephen Jackson in practice

The Last Dance is an exemplary example of this. As such, Jordan possesses a tendency to show his franchises firsthand what he expects of them. Followed by which, Jordan plays them to give them proof. One such incident involved the formerly known ‘Charlotte Bobcats’, player, Stephen Jackson. According to former Bobcats player, Eduardo Najera, Jordan ‘destroyed’ Jackson in practice.

Najera stated–

“Stephen Jackson being Stephen Jackson started talking trash. You know it’s the owner, you have to be careful. Stephen Jackson started the skirmish by saying:” That is the past, this is now..” Michael got furious and started trash talking Jackson, not only that, he started killing him”

51-year-old MJ still had enough firepower to not only take Jackson down a peg, but to completely destroy him.

‘His Airness’ has always had a competitive nature and frame of mind. ‘MJ’ only expects the best from his teams. It’s the reason why he’s hailed as the ‘GOAT’ by an unfathomable number of people.

Also Read: 6’6″ Jerry Stackhouse wishes he never met Michael Jordan on the Wizards