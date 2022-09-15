Kawhi Leonard unknowingly embarrassed his $9 million teammate during the 2019 Finals

During the Toronto Raptors’ huddle in the 2019 Finals, Kawhi Leonard straight up ignored Normal Powell of a dap.

Kawhi Leonard is often called a ‘cyborg’ or a ‘robot’ for peculiar behavior on and off the court. Whether it’s his emotionless face, odd laughter, or in this case a rejected dap, The Klaw has given all the reasons to believe the rumors of him being a robot.

During his stint with the Toronto Raptors, during the 2019 NBA Finals clash against Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors, Leonard provided us with one of the most hilarious moments of the series.

Just moments before Game 4, Norman Powell extended his hand to get a dap from The Klaw. Kawhi being the robot he is widely known for, stared at the fist for an uncomfortable amount of time, before pointing ahead and mumbling a few words.

Here, have a look at the series of events.

“I ended up giving Normal Powell five daps after that”: Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi seemed to have been in the zone before he went on to face the then-defending champions.

That very game, Leonard ended up scoring a staggering 36 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 assists as he helped the Raps grab a 105-92 win to take a 3-1 lead in the series.

Talking about the previous Normal Powell situation, Leonard explained how he thought Powell tried to bring in the team huddle. Kawhi said:

“I told him right after, ‘I didn’t even know you was trying to dap me, I thought you was trying to get in a team circle,’ so, I was like let’s go over there. He’s like, ‘Alright, it’s all good.’

“I ended up giving him five daps after that.”

That contest, Powell merely played 11 minutes and went scoreless. Maybe, just maybe, the $9 million-worth guard was demotivated after the rejected dap.

