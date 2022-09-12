ESPN reporter’s innocuous and asinine take puts Patrick Beverley ahead of LeBron James

Patrick Beverley brings vigor to the otherwise stale team – But Ramona Shelburne thinks he’s the voice of the team.

Imagine having a team of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Yes, the Lakers fans get to do that in real life. And then imagine you had a hall of fame point guard running the plays. Yes, they lived that too, in Rajon Rondo, and to some extent Russell Westbrook. Now, they have to contend themselves with a guard who was let go by their noisy neighbors just a season prior.

Patrick Beverley plays with the heart of a pitbull but with the body of a chihuahua. He isn’t particularly big, but his work ethic is unmatched. He was instrumental in taking the Timberwolves to their first playoff series win. Although much of the actual effort was put in by Karl Anthony-Towns and Anthony Edwards. But Pat Bev’s contributions were great because he provided that experience of winning.

Ramona Shelburne thinks that too, and she likens him to another player who was on the Lakers roster just a couple of seasons prior. Jared Dudley, a soft serve ice cream cone of a man, who could not be more vanilla, was that guy who said things as he saw them. He was vociferous in voicing his opinions, just like how Beverley would be.

Jared Dudley was a person who filled a spot on the roster and nothing more – calling him the Patrick Beverley predecessor is too much

The 2020 Los Angeles Lakers roster was a fun one to watch. They had a mix of youth and experience, and then Jared Dudley. A man who looked like Caillou in a Lakers uniform should not be considered higher ranked than other names on that roster.

They had the experience of Avery Bradley, Rajon Rondo, LeBron James, and Javale McGee, but apparently, he was the “truth sayer”. What ‘truth’? That they were doing great when they played well and didn’t when they lost?

Ms. Shelburne seems to take the 8 minutes a game he plays very seriously. Almost always brought on in the final quarter when they were blowing out teams, Dudley, just like his Harry Potter counterpart, was a bit player.

I’m not taking away anything from his skill set, because he lasted so long, but come on, him over any other person on the team?

Dudley was given the chance to speak and perform like an assistant coach because it was fun having him on the roster. He kept the others entertained, just like he did with the Nets bench. Read the Nets bench, because he didn’t do much there either.

To compare him to a regular starter like Patrick Beverley is crazy—to call him his predecessor to him is unthinkable.

