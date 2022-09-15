“Cheapest 3day seats almost $698″– Monaco GP tickets to see 30% hike after 2023 survival scare

Monaco Grand Prix will see a massive hike of 30% in ticket rates after reports that it will continue to be in F1 for the foreseeable future.

Formula 1 has a historical connection with Monaco Grand Prix, and it is surely on the list of every to win it once in their career. That’s why it has been on the list for years, and for a long time, it’s been on a rolling contract with F1, unlike other tracks.

Yet, it was on the verge of seeing the cruelty of F1’s commercial desire. To accommodate other tracks that are offering lucrative financial offers, within the Concorde agreement’s 24 race-a-year limits, F1 was reportedly planning to axe the most esteemed race.

However, a recent update has suggested that Monaco is not going anywhere, not at least in 2023. But the fans visiting the capitalistic haven could end up splashing even more money for the ticket seats in the already mightily expensive experience.

Whether (or not) deal for #MonacoGP finally agreed the terms have been: Hearing talk of ticket price hikes of 30%, no silver seats and no (Thursday) pitlane walks…cheapest 3day seats almost €700. — Fritz-Dieter Rencken (@RacingLines) September 15, 2022

The decision is probably motivated by Monaco having to show its commercial wealth to F1. For long, it has survived on its reputation, but with fans starting to see it as “boring” as the cars practically cannot overtake, it made F1 see the track is dispensable.

Damon Hill satires about Monaco expenses

The Monaco Grand Prix is full of celebrities enjoying the caravan of F1 cars from their expensive yachts. Thus, there is no doubt that they are the most exotic and pricey spots.

Now, with even the cheapest tickets touching $698, there is no doubt that the yachts’ parking will be over the roof. Having a dig at these astronomical costs, the former F1 champion takes a dig at the Monaco Grand Prix officials by asking how to park a yacht.

How much to park a Yacht? — Damon Hill (@HillF1) September 15, 2022

