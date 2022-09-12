F1

“3 time world champion would have taken his hat off for Nyck de Vries”– Mercedes boss praises Formula E driver substituting Alex Albon for race in Italy

"3 time world champion would have taken his hat off for Nyck de Vries"– Mercedes boss praises Formula E driver substituting Alex Albon for race in Italy
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
Despite $55 million, Karl Malone offered $25,000 in hush money after an illegal hunting trip
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"3 time world champion would have taken his hat off for Nyck de Vries"– Mercedes boss praises Formula E driver substituting Alex Albon for race in Italy
“3 time world champion would have taken his hat off for Nyck de Vries”– Mercedes boss praises Formula E driver substituting Alex Albon for race in Italy

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff claims that Nyck de Vries would have received standing applause from…