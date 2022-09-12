Nico Rosberg predicts his former team Mercedes will finish above Ferrari despite 35 points deficit

Former Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg had his team’s name over Ferrari’s to finish second in the Constructors’ championship in 2022.

The 2016 World Champion believes Mercedes will finish ahead of Ferrari in the constructors’ championship and has put his money on them.

However, things did not begin as planned for the German team, who are currently third in the championship. Red Bull leads the championship by 135 points ahead of Ferrari.

Ferrari began the season well with a strong 1-2 finish at the opening race of the season. It followed with Charles Leclerc taking victory in Australia as well.

Nico Rosberg favours Mercedes to finish second in the Constructor’s championship

Mercedes’ W13 car had a severe porpoising situation hampering their speed on the track. Due to this, only George Russell could finish in the top 5.

The Silver Arrows finally found their wheels on the track as they improved their race pace with an upgraded car. This has helped Russell and Hamilton pick 12 podiums among them.

Nico Rosberg put his money on Mercedes ahead of Ferrari. Explaining this, he added: “You know, I really think they’re going to ramp it up. Especially in the last couple of races and really give them a run for the money at Ferrari.”

“Red Bull will reign supreme in Monza” – An accurate prediction by Nico Rosberg

Red Bull Racing is probably taking the drivers’ and constructors’ trophies back to their garage even before the season ends. The Red Bull car is superior in pace to Ferrari and Mercedes.

The 72nd Italian Grand Prix was one to watch. As per Rosberg’s prediction, Mercedes would struggle to match the pace of Red Bull and Ferrari.

He added that Red Bull is the favourite again due to their superior race package in Spa. Half of the German’s prediction was correct, as Verstappen did win the race.

On the other half, Lewis Hamilton secured a fifth position finish while George Russell secured a podium finish. It indicates how much Mercedes has improved in a short period.

