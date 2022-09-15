“I am sure some team will break the bank”: R Ashwin predicts Cameron Green to earn big bucks in IPL 2023 auction

Indian spinner R Ashwin believes that Australian all-rounder Cameron Green will earn big in IPL 2023 auction.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has been getting applause from all over the world for his all-round performances. Green, who started his career with the red ball, has been able to replicate those performances with the white ball as well. In the recent series against New Zealand, Green again proved his class.

Green, who has just played a single T20I for Australia is not a part of the Australian T20 World Cup squad, but he is expected to feature soon in the T20Is as well. Green has not played many T20 Leagues as well due to a packed schedule, but he is expected to be a part of IPL 2023 auction, and R Ashwin has made some bold predictions for the same.

R Ashwin predicts Cameron Green to earn big in IPL 2023

Indian all-rounder R Ashwin has lauded the performance of Cameron Green with the white ball. Ashwin believes that he has everything to be a great T20 player. He applauded Green’s ability to hit both spinners & pacers and his pace bowling makes him a package.

“Just when everyone thought how he would do in the one-day format, he is showing his big-hitting prowess. He is striking them big and has his sweep shot against the spinners. He has the long hits as well and is a tall fast bowler too,” R Ashwin said on his Youtube channel.

Ashwin went on to predict that some IPL team will break their bank to get the services of Green in the next IPL auction. It has been seen that the all-rounders have been able to fetch some great amounts, especially the pace-bowling all-rounders. Ashwin insists that if Green does not pull out, he will get a good sum of money.

“Some teams (in IPL) might think of using him in the powerplay and might go after him in this year’s auctions unless and until he pulls out. I am sure some team will break the bank for him in this year’s auctions,” R Ashwin added.

Cameron Green will be playing the Big Bash League season after signing a deal with the defending champions Perth Scorchers for the upcoming season.